Kenya: 5 Counties to Experience Power Black-Outs

Nairobi — Five Counties are set to experience power blackouts on Sunday due to a systems maintenance.

In a statement, Kenya power pointed out that parts of Nairobi, Machakos, Kiambu, Homabay, and Mombasa county are set to experience the interruption.

In Nairobi, the whole of Tassia , which include Tassia Estate, Nyayo Estate, Fedha, Pipeline, Avenue Park I&II, Embakasi Mradi, Kenya Airways Offices, Coca-Cola Plant and adjacent customers will experience will experience the blackout from 9:00AM to 1:00PM.

In downtown kamukunji NACICO, Kenya Cold Storage, Gikomba Market, Nyuki Road, Kariokor Market, Old Race Course Estate, Railway Estate Muthurwa, Shauri Moyo, Burma Market, Starehe Boys Centre, Pumwani Secondary School, DO's Majengo, Abdullahi A Dakane, Eastleigh Police Post, General Waruingi Street, KAF & Moi Air Base, Kipanga Athumani Roadd, Muthurwa Market, Ronald Ngala, Interfina, Kamkunji Market, Nairobi Shaft Griders, Mathai Supermarket, Gwasi RMU, St Peter Claver RMU, Luthuli Avenue, Ukwala Tom Mboya, Ngariama Road, Jainsala Road, Panasonic Hotel, Kirinyaga Road, Co-operative Bank, Tea Room, Temple Road, Rahimtulla, Re-Insurance, Kencom House, ICDC and adjacent customers will experience the disruption from 9:00 to 5:00PM.

In Embakasi Kabansora, Embakasi Estate, Garrison, Baraka Estate, Riverbank and adjacent customers. Are going to experience the distruption from 9:00 AM to 5:00 pm.

A huge chunk of machakos will experience the blackout from 9;00am to 1 :00PM. These areas include, enya Israel, Lysak Hotel, Miwani, Show Grounds, Susu Centre, Machakos CBD, Mumbuni Engineering, Machakos Girls, Industrial Area, Kathemboni, Machakos University, UBC, People's Park, Maruba Legend, Iluvya Rd, Katoloni, Kwa Mwau, Vota, Katumani, Kimutwa, Love, Kaathi, Makaveti, Mang'auni, Kalama, Kwa Mutisya, Mbondoni, Yaitha, Kyawalia, Kyamuthinza, Membani, Kitonyini, Muumandu, Lumbwa Complex, Kivandini, Ngiini, Nyayo, Malin kwa Kea, Kavyuni, Katuaa, Mutulani, Kasunguni, liyuni, Veve, Miaani, Mbuani, Kola, Katanga, College Road, Miwani, Manza, Sweet Waters, Mumbuni, Kathiani, Ngoleni, Kaviani, Kwa Muyoka, Tumba, Mutituni, Ng'eleni, Ivumbuni and Mua Kyasila.

Others include Ivovoani, Kivutini, Kaloleni, Ngelani, Kisekini, Thinu, Kamuthanga, Kenol, Ivovoani, Kyeni, Kaseve, Kalumoni, Kaani, Kithangathini, Vyulya, Masii, Kasolongo, Muthetheni, Makutano Mwala, Mwala, Kivandini, Mbiuni, Ghetoo, Wamunyu, Yathui, Ikalaasa, Tulila, Miondoni, Syokisinga, Katangi, Ikombe, Kenyaata, Seku University, Kyua, Goshen Factory, Kapiti Plains, Kwa Katheke, Kiasa, Lower Kalimani, Dlima, Kalima Kathei, Kyumvi Junction, Lukenya Village, Lukenya Motocross, Daystar Univ, Stoni Athi, Konza City, Konza ABC Sec, Konza Railway, Ilpolosat, Makyau, Canaani, Katelembo, Kimangu, Kilimani, Mutuku Ngei, Kathome, Kithini, Chai Moto, Makutano Kyumbi, Mua Hills, Maanzoni, Wote Road, Kangundo Road, Kitui Road and adjacent customers.

In Kiambu , areas in Kahawa Sukari and Brookside which include These areas include Kahawa Sukari, Wendani, Brookside Dairies, Part of KU, Agri Bakery, Kenya Clay, Hot Point, NGK, Clean Shelf, Magunas, Quickmart, Wendani, Zetech University, Rainbow Hotel Ruiru, Waki, Agape, Mijicare, Ruiru Kihunguro, Part of KU, KU Mortuary, Unicity Mall, National Oil, Shell, Naivas, Uhuru Kenyatta Primary & Secondary, Ruiru Thome, St Linda's, Bridge Academy, Gatong'ora Primary, Sunrise Avenue, Kamakis, Miti Kenda, Karuguru, Mashinani, Kiratina, Bypass Corner, Green Valley, Silicon Valley, Varsity Ville, Brookside Ratili Farm and adjacent customers.University, Rainbow Hotel Ruiru, Waki, Agape, Mijicare, Ruiru Kihunguro, Part of KU, KU Mortuary, Unicity Mall, National Oil, Shell, Naivas, Uhuru Kenyatta Primary & Secondary, Ruiru Thome, St Linda's, Bridge Academy, Gatong'ora Primary, Sunrise Avenue, Kamakis, Miti Kenda, Karuguru, Mashinani, Kiratina, Bypass Corner, Green Valley, Silicon Valley, Varsity Ville, Brookside Ratili Farm and adjacent customers will experience the blackout from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM.

In Mombasa, areas in Shanzu, Utange, and Kiembeni, which include Mshomoroni, Vikwatani, Mtopanga, Junda, Kiembeni, Bamburi, Utange, Kadzandani, Kashani, Kwa Bullo, Mwembelegeza, Bombolulu, KRA Customs, Naivas Nyali, Baobab Road, Third Avenue, Milele Beach, Pirates, Sai Rock Hotel, White Sands Hotel, Neptune, Travelers, Pride Inn Hotel, Shanzu, Majaoni, Shimo la Tewa Prison, Mama Ngina Girls High School, Mtwapa, Kikambala and adjacent customers will experience the blackout from 9:00AM TO 5:00PM.In Homa Bay, areas in Oriang and Kodada which include Wangapala Safaricom Booster, Kolweny Kingsway, Misambi Market, Oriang Polytechnic, Oriang Secondary School, Nyapalo Market, Othoro Market, Kodada Market & Hospital, Pala and adjacent customers, will experience the distruption from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

About The Author

KEN MUTHOMI

See author's posts