Kenya: NGO Council Calls On Transport Operators to Lower Fares After Drop in Fuel Prices

Nairobi — The Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) council is calling on transport operators to lower their fares after the price of fuel dropped significantly during this month's pump price review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

According to the council's chairman Stephen Cheboi Public Service Vehicles should pass on the benefits to Kenyans.

"The NGO Council of Kenya has welcomed the decision by the Government to reduce the rates of fuel which will help the country in the reduction of living among the citizens, we appreciate and further urge Matatu and bus public transport sacco's to slash fares from next week after the government announced a reduction in the cost of petrol," he stated.

"We urge wananchi now to have some relief but further appealed to those involved in the production of basic goods to take advantage of the reduced price of petrol to bring down the cost of essential commodities since this has always been the excuse even for those bringing foodstuffs from upcountry."

In the latest pump price review, the price of Super Petrol decreased by Sh7.21, Diesel by Sh5.09, and Kerosene by Sh4.49.

The new prices took effect from March 15 to April 14, 2024.

