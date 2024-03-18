Somalia Attends High-Level Forum in Ethiopia Amid Soaring Relations

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — The Ambassador of Somalia to Ethiopia, Abdullahi Mohamed Warfa, attended the 22nd meeting of the Executive Council of the African Union at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa.

The meeting was focused on the next election of the top leadership of the African Union which is scheduled to take place in February 2025.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mauritania and the chairman of the African Union Executive Committee, Mohamed Salem Ould, presented a comprehensive report issued by the committee, which discussed the preparation for the election of the African Union's top leadership.

The Ambassador of Somalia to Ethiopia, Ambassador Warfaa, who delivered a multi-faceted speech at the meeting, specifically explained that the Federal Government of Somalia has great hopes for the leadership of the African Union and that it can participate in the activities of the African Union.

The tenure of the top leadership of the African Union is four years, it is hoped that the upcoming election of the African Union Council Committee will be between the governments of Somalia and Kenya, with candidates for Fawsiya Yusuf Haji Aden and Raila Odinga, who have held both positions. their countries.