Kenya: NTV Journalist Rita Tinina Found Dead in Her House in Kileleshwa

Nairobi — Popular NTV Journalist Rita Tinina is dead.

Rita's body was discovered in her house in Kileleshwa on Sunday afternoon but there was no immediate confirmation on the cause of her death.

Her colleagues at NTV said she was scheduled to be on duty on Sunday but failed to show up, and she could not be reached on the phone.

"It unusual that she is not at work and no one knows her whereabouts that is what prompted the search that led to the discovery," one of her colleagues told Capital FM News, "unfortunately she was found dead in her house."

Her employer, the Nation Media Group that owns NTV, had not released a statement on the death by the time of this publication but several journalists we spoke to confirmed the sad news.

She has been in the media for over a decade starting from NTV before she moved to KTN.

She made a comeback to NTV in October last year.

