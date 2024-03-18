Kenyan Abel Kipchumba Cruises to New York Half Marathon Crown

Nairobi — Boston Half Marathon champion Abel Kipchumba won the New York City Half Marathon on Sunday morning after clocking 1:00:25.

Kipchumba crossed the finish line ahead of Moroccan Zouhair Talbi who timed 1:00:41 as Ethiopian Yemane Haileselassie took third place in 1:01:37.

The 2021 Valencia Half Marathon champion was ecstatic in the face of what was a successful first expedition in New York.

"Today was a great day for me...I am happy I won the race, I am happy to have run in New York City. This is my first time running here and I want to thank the race organisers for this opportunity," Kipchumba said.

The 29-year-old further admitted he was keen to make a positive first impression in the Big Apple.

In the women's race, Norwegian Karoline Bjerkeli Grovdal staved off the twin Kenyan threat of Gladys Chepkurui and Edna Kiplagat to cross the finish line in 1:09:09.

Chepkurui, the Tokyo Half Marathon champion, timed 1:09:27 in second as the evergreen Kiplagat clocked 1:09:46 to claim third.