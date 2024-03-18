Kenya: Ruto Rallies Local Leaders, Elders to Find Lasting Solution to Narok Clashes

Nairobi — President William Ruto has implored local leaders, church leaders and elders to engage in discussions in a bid to find a lasting solution to the clashes within Narok County.

In the recent past, the county has faced increased insecurity which has led to loss of lives and properties following a spate of banditry attacks.

The Head of State pushed for a sit-down between local leadership and elders to end the animosity between the warring communities.

"I ask elders, leaders from here, county government and church leaders to sit down so that we can deal with the problem so that we focus on development without any fights," President Ruto said.

"We all know where elders are involved, nothing goes wrong," he added during the interdenominational thanksgiving service for Tourism PS John Ololtua.

President Ruto admitted that efforts by the Ministry of Interior and Coordination led by Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki have failed to iron out the sticky issues leading to the inter-clan clashes.

Nevertheless, the President assured that the security agencies will strive to ensure peace is restored in the area even as local interventions are mooted to end the banditry attacks.

"My government will partner with you to solve the vice so that Narok goes forward in peace and so that everyone focuses on development without people losing their lives," President Ruto stated.

In July last year, the government established a General Service Unit (GSU) camp at the Nkararo-Enoosaen cutline following a spate of violent attacks over perennial communal border disputes.

The security enforcement officers had been directed to ensure peace and safety in Kilgoris Constituency and mop up all weapons in the hands of residents.

Historical grievances, including land disputes has led to the unending chaos at the border of Nkaararo and Enoreetet region.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts