Kenya: Radio, TV Remain Media Kings Despite Growing Threat From Social Media, Video Streaming

Nairobi — Radio and TV have remained the two top giants in media consumption, despite the rapidly evolving competition from social media and video streaming.

According to recent data from the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), TV and radio have demonstrated higher media consumption patterns compared to social media and video streaming.

The recent statistics have highlighted that TV has recorded 57 percent in both Q1 2023/24 and Q2 2023/24, while radio recorded 58 percent and 57 percent for Q1 and Q2, respectively.

However, there has been an accelerating rate of social media and online video engagement in the past year.

According to CA, social media engagement has increased from 45 percent to 46 percent in both quarters, while online video streaming has increased from 20 percent to 22 percent in both quarters.

"The predominant media consumption pattern observed in both quarters is the amalgamation of Radio, TV, and Online, constituting 24.6% in Q2 2023/24," CA data shows.

"This implies a substantial portion of the population concurrently engaging with radio, television, and online platforms," it added.

TV and radio dominance is attributed to their ability to reach a wider audience and affordability, especially in rural settings.

As per CA's data, radio listenership is more popular in rural areas, while television and internet consumption are higher in urban settings by 82 percent and 76 percent, respectively.

Western and the Rift Valley regions have emerged as the top radio listeners by 85 percent and 82 percent, respectively, while Nairobi has recorded the highest television engagement with 81 percent.