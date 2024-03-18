Kenya: Govt Rolls Out Crack Down On Illegal Mining

Nairobi — The government has flagged off 10 vehicles that will speed up the spotting of illegal mining operations across the county.

The vehicles were flagged off by Mining Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, accompanied by Mining Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi.

According to the state department for mining, the vehicles will be pivotal in providing logistical and operational capacity to the field offices across Kenya.

"Mining rising! In another monumental milestone in the sector, the PS Mining @ElijahGMwangiaccompanied CS, Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs @Waziri_Mvuryato commission a fleet of 10 vehicles to boost the logistical and operational capacity of the field offices across Kenya," the department stated on X.

According to the CS, this strategic move would significantly streamline the mining sector by promoting transparency, which would in turn make the sector safe, profitable, and attractive for investors.

"The CS noted that the major reforms currently undertaken by the department was to streamline the sector and he invited investors to take advantage of the conducive environment in Kenya to set up mineral investments locally," it stated.

Furthermore, the department has cemented that the vehicles would ensure efficiency and speed in surveillance activities, especially in hard-to-reach areas across the country, and, in turn, boost compliance with mining regulations.

"This deployment of vehicles will enhance speed and efficiency in undertaking surveillance activities and monitoring by officers to boost compliance and help identify all illegal mining operations, especially those located in hard-to-reach areas, for action," it stated.

The CS further expressed his appreciation to the security agencies for their unwavering commitment to enforcing mining laws and shuttering criminals in the sector.