South Africa: Bafana Depart for FIFA Series in Algeria

Coach Hugo Broos had to make a couple of changes from the 23-member squad he announced a few days ago, with Siyanda Xulu and Thabang Monare replacing Siyabonga Ngezana and Sphephelo Sithole. Sithole was ruled out through injury while Ngezana was withdrawn due to travel difficulties in Romania.

Broos travelled with 15 players on Sunday, with the Mamelodi Sundowns and Supersport United contingent set to link up with the rest of the team in Algeria a day later. Sundowns are playing in a cup match against Maritzburg United on Sunday evening while United were away to Richards Bay at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium, Durban, on Saturday.

The FIFA Series will run from 18 to 26 March 2024 and Broos views the event as an opportunity to start planning for the future.

The Africa Cup of Nations Bronze medalists play the first match against Andorra at the 19 May 1956 Stadium in Annaba, Algeria, on Thursday, 21 March 2024. They then face the hosts Algeria at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers on Tuesday, 26 March 2024 before returning home on the following day.