South Africa/Malawi: Malawi Defeat Hosts SA in Opening Match

17 March 2024
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

Malawi found the opening goal in the fourth minute of the first period through Dala Simba Dala. South Africa equalised through a magnificent bicycle-kick by Sizwe Mkhize.

With the momentum in South Africa's side, Malawi conceded an own goal setting abuzz the South Beach Arena as the home crowd found their voices.

Malawi found an equaliser in the second period through their captain, Isaac Kajam. The hosts created a number of chances but could not convert those opportunities.

Kajam scored Malawi's third goal in the third period and Sandrim Ussi ensured a win for Malawi as he found his second goal of the match. In the opening match, Morrocco beat defending champions Mozambique 5-2 while Seychelles defeated Saudi Arabia 3-1. Angola edged Tanzania.

South Africa continue their quest for a place in the semi-finals when they take on Seychelles at 12h00. Mozambique and Tanzania will open the day in the first encounter at 10h30 while Morrocco and Angola will clash at 14h30.

Malawi and Saudi Arabia match will conclude the program of the second day.

All matches are being played at the South Beach Arena, Durban.

Read the original article on SAFA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 South African Football Association. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.