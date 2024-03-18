Uganda: MPs Question Unra Over Delayed Land Titles for Project-Affected Persons

18 March 2024
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — Members of the Committee for Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises (COSASE) urged the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) to expedite the processing of land titles for project-affected persons (PAPs) nationwide.

During an interaction with a team from UNRA, led by Eng. Samuel Muhoozi, the Director for Roads and Bridges Development, on March 13, 2024, legislators raised concerns about the delay in returning land titles to individuals affected by road projects.

Hon. Abdallah Kiwanuka (NUP, Mukono County North) highlighted that many land titles belonging to PAPs are still held by UNRA, causing inconvenience. He urged UNRA to clarify when these titles would be returned to their rightful owners.

"What explanation does UNRA have for holding onto these titles? They must tell us what efforts they are taking to retrieve these documents from the lands office," stated Kiwanuka.

Hon. Geoffrey Kayemba (NUP, Bukomansimbi South County) echoed these concerns, noting that project-affected persons in his constituency fear losing their land.

"The delay in issuing land titles is causing unrest, with people worried about potential land disputes. Despite full compensation being provided for projects completed as far back as 2016, land titles have not been returned," said Kayemba.

