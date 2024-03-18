Egypt-EU Summit

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi inaugurated the activities of the Egyptian-European Summit on Sunday, March 17, 2024, at the Federal Palace, in the presence of the European Union Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo whose country holds the current rotational presidency of the EU, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulide and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The Summit witness elevating relations between Egypt and the European Union to the level of "Comprehensive and Strategic Partnership", with the aim of achieving a significant leap in cooperation and coordination between the two sides and to achieve common interests.

President El-Sisi welcomed the European leaders in his opening speech at the Six-Party Meeting

President El-Sisi addressed the momentous gathering at the Opening of the Six-Party Meeting, with the presence of leaders of Italy, Greece, Belgium, Cyprus and Austria together with the European Union Commission.

At the outset of his opening speech, President El-Sisi welcomed the European leaders asserting the significance of the summit as it comes at an extremely important timing.

President El-Sisi said that such a position emanates from a firm belief in the centrality of partnership with the bloc in realising common political, economic and security interests as well as in achieving security, peace and stability in the region.

He noted that the Cairo summit reflected the depth of bilateral relations extending throughout history, as well as the momentum that Egyptian-European ties are witnessing at the political, economic, and cultural levels, on basis of mutual respect and common interests.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi witnesses the signing ceremony of a number of agreements

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen signed the joint political declaration document to elevate relations between Egypt and the European Union to the level of strategic and comprehensive partnership.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sign an agreement on the establishment of the High-Level Cooperation Council between the two countries.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi holds a joint press conference with European leaders following the main Summit session

President El-Sisi's Speech at the Joint Press Conference with European Leaders

President El-Sisi announced in his statement to the press conference the signing of the Joint Political Declaration Document with the European Union, pointing out that the declaration was accompanied by a funding package of nearly 7.4 billion euros to support the Egyptian economy. Soft-term financing, investment guarantees and technical support for the implementation of co-operation projects are the package's three main components.

He noted that he had agreed with the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on organising an Egyptian-European conference during the second half of the year, on the investment opportunities and potentials in Egypt.

El-Sisi added that talks with the European side also focused on bolstering co-operation in the field of energy, either in natural gas, production of green hydrogen, or electricity interconnectivity.

On the situation in Gaza, President El-Sisi said that he had stressed the imperative of an immediate ceasefire in the Strip, as well as ending the Israeli hostilities, urging the European leaders to exert more efforts in this context as well as increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza.

El-Sisi noted that he had agreed with the European side on the rejection of any Israeli military operation in the Palestinian City of Rafah, for it would double the humanitarian catastrophe civilians in the Strip have been suffering from.