Kenya: Kindiki Vows to Arrest Hecklers in Presidential Events As Factional Conflicts Rise

18 March 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has ordered the arrest of hecklers in presidential functions amid factional conflicts in the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Kindiki issued the directive in an early-morning meeting with Kericho county as he embarked on an extensive tour taking him to seven counties on Monday.

"The security team is [also] tasked to reign in on disorderly conduct in political meetings, conclude investigations and apprehend the organisers, financiers, and perpetrators of hooliganism, regardless of their political or social standing," he declared.

The directive followed heckling incidents during rally-styled presidential functions during President William Ruto's visit to Kericho.

Rival factions reportedly retained youths to stage hostile reception against targeted speakers who accompanied President Ruto.

