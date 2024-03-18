Ethiopia: Indian Companies Invited to Seize Investment Opportunities in Ethiopia

18 March 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Ambassador to India, Demeke Atnafu called on Indian companies to further invest in Ethiopia and seize the untapped business opportunities in the east African nation.

Ambassador Demeke addressed the CII Gujarat State Annual Session on Opportunities in Africa, by presenting business and investment opportunities in Ethiopia, according to the Ethiopian Embassy in New Delhi.

The ambassador underscored that Ethiopia is a preferred destination for investment.

Demeke further elaborated the positive factors such as conducive economic climate, favorable market, abundant young and educated labor force, rich and diverse natural resources, cheapest electricity and water rate as well as sheds at nominal rate at industrial parks.

Moreover, he elucidated in detail ample opportunities existing in agriculture and agro-processing, manufacturing, mining, ICT and tourism sectors and invited companies to invest in these and other emerging sectors such as telecom, finance, transport and logistics, health and housing development.

The session was attended by more than 110 business leaders drawn from diverse industry sectors, it was learned.

