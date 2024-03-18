Kenya: JSC Begins Interviews to Hire Amadi's Successor

Nairobi — The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has kicked off interviews for seven candidates shortlisted for the position of Chief Registrar of the Judiciary following the retirement of Anne Amadi in January.

The Commission listed the candidates after considering forty-three applications.

Macharia Rose Wachuka, currently serving as Chief Justice Martha Koome's Chief of Staff, was among the candidates who appeared on Monday morning.

Also lined up for the day-long interviews set to close at 4.3pm are Ouma Jack Busalile, Mokaya Frida Boyani, Wambeti Ann Ireri, Ndemo Paul Maina, Kendagor Caroline Jepyegen and Kandet Kennedy Lenkamai.

The Commission selected the seven after examining the applications against the legal and constitutional conditions outlined.

JSC had invited the public to avail, in writing, any information of interest on any of the shortlisted candidates.

The Commission further stated it may interview informats but the information will be kept confidential.

Former Chief Registrar Anne Amadi served for 10 years of service since January 2014.

The position is currently held by Judiciary's Deputy Chief Registrar Paul Ndemo (one of the shortlisted candidates) as the Acting Chief Registrar.

Ndemo served as the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Judiciary for the last five years.

The Chief Registrar is tasked with preparing estimates of expenditure and administering the Judiciary Fund.

The officer holder is also Secretary to the Judicial Service Commission and the National Council for Administration of Justice.

The Registrar is responsible for running the day-to-day operations and administration of Human Resources in the Judicial Service and supervising support services in the Judiciary, in particular planning, development, and organization of staff.