Kenya's Ng'eno Coasts to Victory At Los Angeles Marathon As Ndiwa Defends Women's Title

Nairobi — Kenya's Dominic Ng'eno edged a thrilling race to win the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday, ahead of fellow countryman, Cosmas Kiplimo.

Ng'eno clocked 2:11:00 to clinch first place, five seconds ahead of Kiplimo who came second as Ethiopian Belay Tilahun who finished third in 2:13:25.

Ng'eno came into the race high on confidence, following on from his exploits at last October's Eindhoven Marathon in the Netherlands where he had clocked a personal best of 2:07:26 in third place.

However, the 26-year-old had to contend with a neck-to-neck race with Kiplimo who was an ever-present threat up to the last bend towards the finish line.

Despite his obvious fatigue, Ng'eno held on for the crucial win, the first of his road running career.

In the women's race, the 2018 Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medalist Stacey Ndiwa successfully defended her title as she crossed the finish line in 2:25:28 to clinch first place.

In second place was Belarussian Volha Mazuronak who timed 2:25:48 as Ethiopian Atsede Baysa Tesema finished third in 2:25:57.

Ndiwa also won last year's edition of the same competition when she clocked 2:31:02 to lead a clean podium sweep for Kenya.

All the winners received $10,000 (approximately Ksh 1.34 million) for their troubles.