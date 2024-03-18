Angolan President Meets Chinese Businesspeople in Beijing

Beijing — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço granted audiences, on Friday in Beijing, to 17 Chinese businesspeople who operate in various sectors in the Angolan market.

Among the entities received by the Head of State, as part of his three-day official visit to the 'Asian giant', the chairman of the Board of Directors of Sinofarm, Liu Jingzhen, stands out.

With this entity, João Lourenço spoke about the company's prospects, which intends to set up a pharmaceutical and vaccine production factory in Angola.

At the end of the hearing, the Minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, said that Sinofarm will send a delegation to evaluate and prospect the market, and see the conditions for establishing a pharmaceutical industry.

'The President of the Republic has been working on this aspect and also made this request to Sinofarm', she highlighted.

Also, on Saturday, João Lourenço spoke with the president for sub-Saharan Africa at Huawei Group, Hár Gao, who thanked the Angolan Executive for holding the Angola-China Business Forum.

According to Hár Gao, Huawei received the investment request from the Angolan Government in 2018 and invested an amount of USD 80 million to build the technology park in 2022.

During this process, he said, Huawei received a lot of assistance from Angola, especially AIPEX, which is why it took the decision to establish the Huawei Africa ICT Academy in Angola.

Over the course of 22 years in Angola, Huawei has been certified as an exemplary contributor for five consecutive years, from 2018 to 2023.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Business External Relations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

His manager added that Huawei received a lot of support from the Angolan government, and called on Chinese businesspeople to invest in Angola, reinforcing that 'the time is now'.

In another meeting, João Lourenço received the chairman of the Board of Directors of the China International Trust Investment Corporation, Xi Guohua, who presented his investment plan for the Angolan market.

Angolan community

In the series of separate hearings, the Angolan President also received a group from the Association of the Angolan Student Community in the People's Republic of China.

The head of the association, Odair Miguel, said he had presented proposals from Angolan students to help with the country's development.

Odair Miguel has a degree in Airport and Port Logistics and in the field of agriculture. FMA/VIC/DOJ