Angolan President Works in East China Shandong Province

Beijing — The Angolan Head of State João Lourenço will works in the province of Shandong this Sunday, as part of his three-day visit to People's Republic of China.

In Shandong (more than 400 kilometers from Beijing) João Lourenço will visit the company Xinhua Medical Instruments, LTd, which produces medical devices and pharmaceutical equipment.

The Angolan President will also visit the Academy of Agricultural Sciences, aiming to find solutions adaptable to the reality of Angola that can boost agriculture.

João Lourenço will also visit, in the agricultural sector, the edible mushroom cultivation base of Qihe Biotech, a national high-tech company, which focuses on research, development, production and sales and exports, in addition to technological demonstrations.

Likewise, he will make contact with the Lutai Group, which is a clothing supplier with cutting-edge fabrics, currently considered the largest producer of high-quality dyed fabrics in the world, especially shirts.

Shandong is the second largest province in terms of population, behind only Guangdong. It is one of the most developed in all of China, with a Gross Domestic Product estimated at more than a trillion dollars.

With a population of 102 million people, it is the territory where the great Chinese thinker Confucius was born. The timeless work 'The Art of War', written by Sun Tzu and considered the first and most important treaty on military strategy in the world, was born in Shandong.