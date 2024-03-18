Angola: Vice President Praises Efforts to Promote Women's Empowerment

Luanda — The efforts of young people, aimed at combating discrimination and promoting women's empowerment, were praised Saturday, in Luanda, by the Vice-President of the Republic, Esperança da Costa, at the opening of the 1st Annual Conference of Young Women Entrepreneurs of Angola.

Esperança da Costa considered it equally important that young people understand that they are the protagonists of their lives and, in general, have the potential to become leaders, entrepreneurs and agents of change.

She highlighted the importance of the event, which aims to share visions and experiences, challenges and achievements and, above all, about the future and the role of female leadership in the process of economic diversification, global social transformations, environmental issues and peacekeeping in the country, in Africa and in the world.

She recalled that the importance that the Angolan State attaches to issues relating to gender equality is well known, which is naturally reflected in the Constitution of the Republic of Angola, which enshrines the Principle of Equality and Non-Discrimination, providing support for promotion, participation and women's empowerment, a fundamental factor in consolidating their rights.

From this perspective, she emphasized the several important normative achievements in favor of the defense of women's rights, which led to the rise of a considerable number of women to top positions, in the Executive, Judicial and Legislative branches.

She highlighted the anonymous side of the heroines of all times, women who daily cultivate altruism for the well-being of their families, in the fields, in the markets, in factories, in schools, in public administration, in the arts, in culture, in sport, in politics and national defense.

She recalled some warriors whose names have indelibly marked recent history, for the bravery and irreverence with which they dedicated themselves to the liberation of Angola, namely Engrácia dos Santos, Irene Cohen, Lucrécia Paim, Teresa Afonso and Deolinda Rodrigues.

Esperança da Costa drew the attention of women to look at the blue and green economy, not limited to so-called women's businesses, as it considers that there are no businesses just for men or just women, there are simply businesses, where innovative solutions must be brought, services and products.

She said that the Executive has a vision of high private sector participation and greater collaboration with our main multilateral partners, ensuring that they will continue to make efforts to accelerate the improvement of the business environment, guarantee macro-economic stability and continually enhance the financial system with the purpose of increasing direct investment in the economy.

Young Women Conference

Promoted by the National Association of Young Entrepreneurs of Angola (ANJE-Angola), the event had the motto "The role of female leadership in the process of economic and social diversification of the country".

Even today, ANJE-Angola signed two memoranda, the first being with INEFOP, which aims to provide professional internships to five thousand young people.

The second memorandum was signed with "Viva Seguros" with the aim of training more than two thousand young people in insurance matters, with a focus on self-employment.

During the one-day conference, the topics 'International cooperation: A decisive fact in the process of economic and social promotion and diversification' and 'The challenges of national production: strategies to boost the country's economic growth' were discussed, among others. .

'The role of male leaders in promoting gender equality: solutions to achieve equity', 'Female entrepreneurship in the digital age: overcoming obstacles and creating opportunities', 'Social responsibility: the role of organizations in supporting the country's social development ' and 'Resilience and adaptation: women at the forefront of addressing Angola's environmental challenges', were other topics discussed during the meeting. PA/VIC/ADR/DOJ