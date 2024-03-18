Namibia: HTA Taking Court to Community

Okatumba Gate — The Hoveka Traditional Authority (HTA) will today start an outreach programme to educate the community on the importance of traditional courts and its services.

Hivirikee Hengari, who is the HTA court clerk, told New Era that community courts are important, and it is time the community made use of them.

"These are recognised courts, and the community needs to know what cases can be handled here. People don't know, and they take cases which could be tried here to the police," she added.

Hengari said the community or traditional court can try all cases except murder, rape, abuse matters and cases which need further investigation.

Asked about the advantages of traditional courts, the secretary highlighted that these courts compensate, repair and restore.

"Our court proceedings are done in a short period, compared to magisterial cases, and it saves costs at the same time," she noted.

The judging panel encompasses HTA chief Turimuro Hoveka as the head of appeal, while Godhard Uanivi is the head of judges.

Anita Paporo Tjituka, David Kavari, Lyden Mbuende and Robert Hoveka are judges for the traditional court.

"These are all sworn-in judges. We try all cases within our area of jurisdiction as per law, and no other courts are allowed to operate in our area," the clerk emphasised.

The outreach programme will be facilitated by court accessor Edwin Iheka Kanguatjivi, head of judges Uanivi, judge Kavari and court clerk Hengari.

Today, the programme will commence at Tallismanus, and proceed to Helena settlement at 10h00 and 14h00, respectively.

Eiseb 10 settlement will be visited on Tuesday at 10h00 before departing to Otjora at 14h00, whereas Ondimba and Okatumba village are scheduled for Wednesday at 10h00 and 14h00, respectively.

Okatumba Gate, which is the headquarters of the HTA, will conclude the awareness programme on Thursday.

Hengari urged the residents of the identified settlements to come in numbers and learn about their community courts.

"During our tour, the community will be allowed to report cases as well," she stated.