Namibia: Mbumba Pledges Unity With International Community

PRESIDENT Nangolo Mbumba has pledged to continue strengthening bilateral relationships with the international community.

He said this during a New Year's greeting reception held in honour of the diplomatic corps in Namibia at State House on Friday.

"I pledge to continue strengthening our bilateral relations and partnerships where (late) president Hage Geingob left off. We will champion the proud enduring legacy as an internationalist," he said.

Mbumba said 2023 was an engaging year, in which bilateral and multilateral relations grew, adding that Namibia remains grateful for the continued mutual engagements.

"The Namibian government will continue to promote stronger partnerships with your respective countries and institutions to develop skills and expertise, as well as to attract more investments in agriculture, mining, and green hydrogen," he assured.

Earlier that day, Mbumba received letters of credence from ambassadors and high commissioners of Algeria, Botswana, Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, and Portugal.

Algeria is represented by Abdelkrim Diaf, while Phemelo Mbi Rankoro is the new High Commissioner of Botswana. Joanne Doornewaard is the new ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Rui Fernando Sucena do Carmo is the ambassador of Portugal. The presentation of credentials serves as a formal accreditation process for ambassadors as heads of diplomatic missions that is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Namibia and their respective countries.

Rankoro said his mission here is to finalise existing projects between the two countries which include the desalination project which would provide the two drought-stricken neighbours potable water.

"The two countries have a railway project to run from Walvis Bay to Botswana and we are at an advanced stage right now, have done the expression of interest so those are some of the things that I will look into," he pointed out.

Rankoro said both countries are working together to address cross-border control of diseases and other key areas of interest.

Diaf said Algeria and Namibia have historical good relations dating back to the era of the struggle for independence.

"We have a common will to strengthen and reinforce bilateral relations between the two countries and to promote economic cooperation. My main role is to initiate economic cooperation in new areas like clean energy, agriculture, and housing because we have a strong experience in Algeria," he said. Do Carmo said the relations between Namibia and Portugal have been constant, pointing in good directions, and envisaging improving the ties. "We would like to continue the political dialogue but also establish contacts in the business field to create opportunities for businessmen from both countries, taking advantage of the economic growth. That's the overall idea of our assignment here," he detailed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia External Relations Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Do Carmo added: "We are expanding memoranda of understanding to create a framework for contacts between institutions and civil society from both sides. Our task in the months ahead is to finalise the negotiation of these legal instruments." The Netherlands ambassador Doonerwaard said they have a keen interest in green energy.

"Being already involved in that, having expertise and infrastructure, especially in hydrogen discussions are going forward and we are looking forward to that," she said.

The diplomat said being a partner means sharing and the European country is more than willing to transfer skills to Namibia in the areas of green hydrogen. "This is about capacity building because to make this a success, we need to work on capacity training. It's very much part of that partnership and now that Namibia has a large population of young people, there should be a lot of capacity here to work with," she stated.

Dean of the diplomatic corps Omar Paredes said: "We affirm our commitment to supporting President Mbumba and his administration in continuing to bring peace and prosperity to Namibia. Let us remember that it is through unity, solidarity, and cooperation that we can overcome any challenge and achieve our shared goals".

Paredes added that the diplomatic community looks forward to a continued positive working relationship, fostering understanding between nations.