Namibia: Tweyapo Fishing Grants Hope to Student in Need

In a tale that embodies the power of kindness and community, second-year Business Administration student Wilhelmina Kashima has been granted a life-changing gift of a brandnew electric wheelchair, thanks to the generosity of Tweyapo Fishing Investment.

Just over a week ago, the story of Kashima's plight was shared by New Era, resonating deeply with readers and sparking an outpouring of compassion. Born with half-an-arm and without legs, she faced daunting challenges from infancy. Tragically orphaned at the tender age of one, she found herself navigating life's obstacles with the unwavering support of her grandmother and cousins, who became her steadfast allies in the journey ahead.

Despite the adversities she faced, Kashima's spirit remained unbroken, her resilience a testament to the strength of the human spirit. However, her mobility was severely limited after losing her first motorised wheelchair, generously donated by late president Hage Geingob. Forced to rely on a manual wheelchair, Kashima found herself dependent on the assistance of others to navigate the sprawling main campus of the International University of Management (IUM) in Windhoek.

Moved by Kashima's story, local company Tweyapo Fishing Investment felt compelled to intervene. Rauna Kayambu, a representative of the company, described Kashima's journey as both heartbreaking and inspirational.

"When we read Kashima's story in the newspaper, it really touched our hearts. She does not have parents, she was brought up by her grandparents. She's a young, energetic and dynamic lady who wants to be somebody in future. It's not easy to make it through from primary to tertiary, especially for someone with her condition. So, we decided to pull resources together and bought her this electric wheelchair," said Kayambu.

A week later, Kashima found herself at the receiving end of a new electric wheelchair valued at N$25 000. For her, it symbolises freedom, independence and the realisation of a long-held dream.

In an emotional interview with New Era, Kashima struggled to find words to express her gratitude.

"I feel very grateful and so blessed. I really didn't expect this to happen so soon. I somehow knew God would answer my prayer, but I didn't know it would be this fast. I'm so grateful. I don't know... words can't explain how I feel," she expressed.

No longer bound by the constraints of her disability, Kashima can now traverse the campus with newfound freedom and confidence, her dreams within reach once more.

As she navigates the halls of IUM in her sleek new wheelchair, she serves as a poignant reminder of the transformative power of compassion and community. Her journey is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit, and the boundless possibilities which arise when individuals come together to uplift and support one another. Thanks to the unwavering kindness of Tweyapo Fishing Investment, Kashima's story is no longer defined by limitations. Rather, it is a narrative of hope, resilience and the triumph of the human spirit against all odds.