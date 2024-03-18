African Diaspora Network (ADN) Announces Pivotal Partnership with Prosper Africa to Strengthen Economic Ties Between Africa and the USA

African Diaspora Network (ADN) announces a pivotal partnership with Prosper Africa. The inaugural appearance of the Prosper Africa and ADN partnership will happen at our 9th annual African Diaspora Investment Symposium (ADIS24), scheduled from March 20-22, 2024, at the Hayes Mansion in San Jose, CA, USA.

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., March 14, 2024 — Prosper Africa and ADN collaboration will debut at the upcoming African Diaspora Investment Symposium (ADIS24)

African Diaspora Network (ADN) announces a pivotal partnership with Prosper Africa, dedicated to bolstering strategic and economic relations between the U.S. and Africa .

The partnership capitalizes on ADN's global platform to disseminate vital trade and investment tools to businesses, enhancing their ability to navigate complex market landscapes and invest early in emerging opportunities. Prosper Africa and ADN share the goal of fostering economic growth and prosperity in Africa and beyond.

According to Ms. British A. Robinson; Coordinator for Prosper Africa, "America – alone among major powers in the world – has a large and active diaspora community who trace their roots to the continent. Prosper Africa is reducing the risks and raising the returns on investing in Africa , and partnerships, like this with the African Diaspora Network, are exciting because they serve to do just that."

"The Prosper Africa and ADN collaboration aims to elevate awareness of available tools and resources for businesses seeking to navigate U.S. and African markets effectively. By leveraging the collective expertise and networks of both entities, the partnership seeks to facilitate increased trade, investment, and entrepreneurial endeavors between the two regions," says Almaz Negash , CEO and Founder of the African Diaspora Network.

The inaugural appearance of the Prosper Africa and ADN partnership will happen at ADN's prestigious 9th annual African Diaspora Investment Symposium (ADIS24), scheduled from March 20-22, 2024 , at the Hayes Mansion in San Jose, CA , USA. This flagship event brings together leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world to explore innovative solutions and strategies for addressing pressing global challenges, with a particular focus on climate change.

This year's ADIS theme, "Activate With Africa: Climate Change, Connections, And Action," underscores the urgent need to collaboratively address climate change. Despite its low contribution to greenhouse gas emissions, Africa remains the most vulnerable continent to climate change impacts. ADIS24 aims to bring together change-makers, innovators, and advocates to explore sustainable solutions and create a prosperous and green future for the continent.

"ADIS is where the DNA of ADN comes to life. We aim to create an ecosystem that fosters innovation, collaboration, and investment by bringing together Africans, African diasporans, and friends of Africa . I can think of no better place to ideate and harness the knowledge and resources of our community than our annual Silicon Valley event," said Josh Ghiam , Founder and Managing Partner, Ignite Venture Studio; Board Chairman, African Diaspora Network.

ADIS24 will feature keynotes and panel discussions from speakers such as Dr. Monde Muyangwa, Assistant Administrator, Bureau for Africa , USAID; Deniece Laurent-Mantey , Executive Director, President Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement; Mr. C.D. Glin, President of PepsiCo Foundation; Ms. Mimi Alemayehou , Investor in Emerging Markets, Climate & Board Director; Ham Serunjogi, Co-founder & CEO, Chipper Cash; Ali Dialo , Managing Director at LG NOVA Prime Fund & Aurion Capital; among others. A full list of speakers and sessions can be found here. ADN will also be announcing its new five-year strategic plan at ADIS24. The new strategic plan will serve as ADN's roadmap to catalyze transformative change and collaboratively craft solutions that uplift global diaspora communities.

ADIS24 is sponsored by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Sanofi, United States African Development Foundation, Prosper Africa, Pfizer, Invest Barbados, Hugh Stuart Center Charitable Trust, Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, EY, Global Fund for Women, IFAD, Skoll, Mastercard Foundation, Center for African Studies, YALI Africa, Myriad USA , Millenium Challenge Corporation, Ashinaga USA , Africa to Silicon Valley, Nigeria Philanthropy Office, LG Nova, and USA for IOM.

Over nine years, ADIS has successfully cultivated an innovative spirit within the African community, attracting participants from 89 countries. The conference offers a unique platform to inform and inspire attendees, facilitate engagement with a diverse group of professionals and organizations dedicated to mobilizing resources and expertise to address challenges in Africa .

For additional information about ADIS24 registration, speakers, and agenda, please visit https://africandiasporanetwork.org/programs/adis24/. For media inquiries please email Damilola at damilola@baobab-consulting.net

About African Diaspora Network:

African Diaspora Network (ADN) is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization. Our mission is to harness and engage the intellectual, financial, philanthropic, and entrepreneurial capacity of Africans and friends of Africa in support of economic and social development across Africa. Since 2010, the African Diaspora Network has energized collaboration among Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and African Diasporans to uplift its local community for the benefit of Africa. ADN is dedicated to providing virtual and physical forums to accelerate access to resources that foster partnership, knowledge sharing, and advance investment opportunities.

Media Contact

Omolayo Oyudo, African Diaspora Network, +1 207-544-7511, omolayo@africandiasporanetwork.org, www.africandiasporanetwork.org

Damilola Aina , +2348088609242, damilola@baobab-consulting.net