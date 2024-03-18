Kenya: Detectives Seize 300 KG Consignment of Cannabis in Migori

18 March 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Elsie Murunga

Nairobi — The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) on Monday confiscated a 300kg consignment of bhang with an estimated street value of Sh9 million.

DCI agents arrested two suspects following the raid near Migori's Karamu bridge.

The agency said it was pursuing a third suspect who escaped the operation supported by police in Isebania.

"In the company of two men, Daniel Okoth was entrusted to chauffeur Sh9 million worth of the banned substance to Kenya through the Nyametaburo route and later join Isebania - Migori highway at Mabera," DCI explained in a statement.

The agency said the consignment transported Toyota Landcruiser was packed in 6 gunny bags.

Okoth, the driver of the vehicle, is said to have attempted to speed off past a roadblock in an attempt to escape the police.

He was however restrained and captured alongside one of his associates Erick Ombina, DCI reported.

The agents booked the two suspects at Isebania Police Station pending arraignment in court.

Cannabis, listed as a narcotic, is proscribed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act.

Monday's raid comes at a time of a sustained nationwide crackdown on illicit liquor and substances. Earlier in March police arrested two suspects in possession of 67 bales of bhang in Kimbimbi area of Mwea, Kirinyaga County.

On February 9, during a separate operation conducted by the DCI, 28 bales of bhang were found concealed on the roof cabin of a lorry that purportedly transported mattresses.

A search revealed a hidden compartment reinforced with strong bolts and rails, where an additional 104 bales were discovered.

The truck driver, Daniel Yohana, and his co-driver, Ismael Wako, were arrested as part of the intelligence-led operation conducted by a joint team of law enforcement agencies.

