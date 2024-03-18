Malawi: Death of Juma's General Secretary Charles Mkula

press release

According to a statement issued by JUMA, Charles succumbed to a liver failure. He was buried on Tuesday, 12 March, at Chipande Village, Traditional Authority Malemia in Zomba, Malawi.

The IFJ General Secretary, Anthony Bellanger said: "It is with great sadness that we learnt of the death of our colleague, Charles Mkula . On behalf of the IFJ and its affiliates across the world we would like to take this opportunity to extend our deepest condolences to Charles' family and to the media fraternity in Malawi. May his soul rest in peace. "