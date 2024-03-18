Tanzania: Anglogold Ashanti Promises Samia Continued Leadership in Women's Empowerment in the Mining Sector

DAR ES SALAAM: AngloGold Ashanti, of which Geita Gold Mining Limited is a subsidiary, has pledged to support positive changes in women's participation, gender equality in the workplace, and employee relations, as promised to President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

These comments were made on International Women's Day by AngloGold Ashanti's Vice President for Sustainability & Corporate Affairs (Africa) at the Citizen newspaper's Rising Women Forum in Dar es Salaam.

The forum, held in parallel with the celebration of International Women's Day, highlighted the statement 'Invest in women, increase the speed of development.'

Furthermore, Shayo suggested that stakeholders and other companies collaborate with President Samia, who was an official guest at the forum, to elevate Tanzania as a country that sets an example in addressing gender inequality and making history.

"We thank you for continuing to show the way, we are very grateful to the Government for deliberately showing how women can participate in leadership positions, we have seen this in the cabinet, heads of regions, heads of districts, institutions and defense and security agencies," he said.

He stated that Canada, a leading country in mining, has 16% female representation in the sector. Tanzania has also made progress in promoting women's participation in mining through similar initiatives.

AngloGold Ashanti of which GGML is a subsidary of, has a female Group Chair, and three out of seven top leaders are women, holding important positions such as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Legal Officer, and Chief People Officer.

He also mentioned that GGML is committed to promoting gender diversity in mining, with women making up 13% of the workforce.

Shayo explained that despite facing challenges, we are fortunate to be following in the footsteps of countries that have made significant progress in increasing female representation in the mining sector. Our objectives include promoting gender equality by providing women with opportunities to hold positions that are traditionally held by men, rather than just support roles.

GGML aims to achieve gender equity and even does this when selecting participants for its year-long internship programme, which welcomed its latest cohort in February this year, ensuring a 50/50 split between male and female participants with the caveat that where candidates are equally qualified, preference will be given to female applicants.

Shayo stated that there were no women in management positions for a period of three to four years. However, thanks to the Female Future Programme run by the Association of Tanzania Employers (ATE), GGML has now appointed two women to management positions.

Additionally, GGML has launched two major campaigns: one discouraging inappropriate behaviour and the other raising awareness to eliminate sexual violence in the workplace. Any employee found guilty of such behaviour will be immediately dismissed.

Regarding the International Women's Day, The Head of State encouraged women to participate in both local government election later this year and the general election to be held next year.

"Ahead of forthcoming elections, I would like to encourage women to show up and participate in big numbers ...this would help them to communicate their concerns," she underlined.

President Samia expressed the government commitment to attain the 50/50 threshold but was quick to warn that such a goal will never come on a silver plate, insisting that delivering to the expectations of the public would always be the key.

"Women have to show up in the forthcoming elections, and the electorate will go with the competent ones," she underlined.