Tanzania: U.S. Food Aid Imported Certified, Safe, Says TBs

The Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) has said that the food aid granted by the US government in collaboration with Global Communities followed all the necessary inspection procedures in importation and that it is safe.

TBS Public Relations and Marketing Manager, Gladness Kaseka made the statement adding that food fortification is accepted, where its main purpose is to improve the nutritional status of consumers.

The authority was prompted to make the clarifications following concerns in the social platforms on the food aid and fortified rice that was imported and distributed to over 300 schools in the country under the programme called 'Pamoja Tuwalishe'.

"We will continue and fully manage the responsibility of ensuring that food entering the country meets all the safety standards," Gladness said.

On Friday, the United States, in collaboration with Global Communities, donated high-quality fortified rice, pinto beans, and sunflower seeds to over 300 schools in Tanzania.

In a related development, the US Embassy in Tanzania disclosed that they also plan to start school gardens at the institutions, as well as teach students rainwater harvesting techniques.