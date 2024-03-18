East Africa: Ethiopia, Switzerland Vow to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia and Switzerland have agreed to build upon consultation to further develop their bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Taye Atske Selassie, held discussion today with his Swiss counterpart, Ignazio Cassis, on range of bilateral ties and other regional and international issues to augment relations between the two countries.

Speaking at a joint press briefing, Taye said we had a very fruitful and productive discussion, which covered many areas of interest between Ethiopia and Switzerland.

While the two countries have enjoyed outstanding historical relations, the minister reiterated that we are looking forward for a more robust and strong relationship.

The minister noted in our discussion we agreed to build upon the consultations to further develop our bilateral cooperation.

Moreover, he added that in recent years trade and investment cooperation between the two countries have showed significant progress.

Switzerland is the fifth largest Ethiopian trade destination. Even though the amount of the trade is small, it is fairly good, Taye pointed out.

Noting some prominent Swiss companies are operating in various fields, he said "we discussed on how to further increase investment and trade immediately."

Moreover, the minister also assured his counterpart Ethiopia's commitment to the full implementation of the Pretoria peace agreement, transitional justice policy, as well as inclusive national dialogue.

Taye also said that our discussion also covered regional issues of importance, particularly on post ATMIS transition in Somalia.

"We believe that it has to take into consideration the gains we have made over the years. It shouldn't be lost. So the continuity of ATMIS, particularly the counterterrorism activity has to be reaffirmed. It should not be lost at all."

We have also discussed issues of peace and stability in Sudan.

"We believe that an immediate solution has to be brought in consultation with the Sudanese parties and any process that would bring stability and peace in Sudan has to be led by the Sudanese themselves, " Foreign Minster Taye underscored.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland, Ignazio Cassis on his part said Ethiopia is center of the Horn of Africa and a pivotal nation not just for the region, but for the entire Africa being the second largest country in the continent.

Thus, "this visit is a testament to the strong and lasting relationships between Ethiopia and Switzerland and I really look forward to building on the discussions and we have enhanced our ties," he elaborated.

Moreover, he added that it is necessary to further strengthen the trade and investment relationship between the two countries.

"We look ahead and see some ways in which we can cooperate even more closely and thinking about the economic ties, almost 20 Swiss companies are still operating in Ethiopia in various fields."

Cassis stated that we created some of the tools that are necessary to reinforce the trade relations including investment and double taxation agreement, which are very important not to levy double taxes on companies in Ethiopia and Switzerland.

Moreover, he also said that we are working at multilateral level in the future.

On other hand, Cassis said we are also quite involved in science for diplomacy, diplomacy for science.

Noting both sides have exchanged views on the current situation in Sudan, Cassis said "we say its huge humanitarian efforts, but also the fact that the humanitarian assistance won't be the solution. The solution must be a ceasefire and a peace agreement."

Finally, he disclosed the visit of President Sahle-Work Zewde to Switzerland next month, in April, to participate at the scientific conference on international cooperation in Basel.