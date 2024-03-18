Kenya: Ruto Vows Needs-Based Approach in Resource Allocation to Ministries

Nairobi — The government will allocate funds according to the needs of ministries, departments and agencies to curb wastage, President William Ruto has said.

The President also said the Executive will work with Parliament to ensure that this year's budget allocation is both prudent and accountable.

He said government agencies that can raise their own-revenue will not be allocated additional funds.

"There is still a lot of wastage in government and we must deal with it," he said. "We will make sure that we deploy every coin appropriately and make sure that we are accountable," he added.

President Ruto made the remarks during the funeral of Mama Annah Tikui Noolparakuo Tunai, mother of former Narok Governor Samuel Tunai in Lolgorian, Narok County.

Present were First Lady Rachel Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, National Speaker Assembly Moses Wetangula, Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu, Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya, MPs and MCAs.

On healthcare, the President said the government has enacted four new laws to ensure every Kenyan has access to quality healthcare regardless of their financial ability.

He appealed to Kenyans with means to support the new public health insurance scheme by contributing 2.75 per cent of their salary to actualise Universal Health Coverage.

"Let us be our brother's keeper," he said.

Equipping hospitals

President Ruto said even though healthcare is a devolved function, the National Government is collaborating with counties and will provide 30 per cent of the funds required for hospital equipment.

"We have a programme through which we will help counties procure equipment using national government resources," he said.

On food security, President Ruto said the government is working on ensuring that subsidised fertiliser reaches farmers at the grassroots.

"As a country, we cannot continue to import food that we can produce locally," he said.

The Head of State said the government is working to enhance tourism in the country and boost the incomes of investors and communities.

"We have removed the visa requirement for visitors coming to Kenya so that we can grow our tourism," he said.

President Ruto asked Kenyans to shun ethnicity and tribalism and work together for the sake of the country's progress.

Gachagua assured Kenyans that the government has overcome economic challenges and is better positioned to address the country's development needs.

"Things are better now. We are on the right track," he said.