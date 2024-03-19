South Africa: Years of Protests Pay Off As Eastern Cape Village Gets New High School

19 March 2024
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Johnnie Isaac

The R56-million Vukile Tshwete Senior Secondary has officially opened in Keiskammahoek after eight years of struggle

Protests and marches have finally paid off for the community of Tshoxa village in Keiskammahoek, Eastern Cape. The newly built R56-million Vukile Tshwete Senior Secondary School was officially opened on Friday last week by education MEC Fundile Gade.

Learners had at first forcefully occupied some classrooms while it was still under construction in June 2022.

"It was urgent that learners move to this new infrastructure," said Itumeleng Mothlabane, the provincial head for Equal Education, which supported the occupation.

The old wooden building was falling apart; most classes had no windows; the ceilings were collapsing. Surrounded by bush, the area was unsafe for learners and the school suffered repeatedly from burglaries.

GroundUp wrote about conditions at the school in April 2016 under the headline, Our school of snakes and criminals.

In May 2016, we reported how learners at Vukile Tshwete and Qonce High, assisted by Equal Education, had filed papers in the Bisho High Court to force Minister Angie Motshekga to act on the regulations for infrastructure norms in schools.

Learners and parents had staged numerous protests since 2016, demanding a new school. They also picketed the Coega Development Agency, the implementing agent, which they blamed for delays.

Chair of the school governing body Andile Maki said the school was founded through the sacrifices of elderly people who contributed their social grants. Maki said they are "finally seeing what they were struggling for."

He said they still require at least six additional prefab classrooms. The school has about 760 learners and 17 teachers. It achieved a 79% matric pass last year. It has girls rugby and soccer teams.

School principal Sibulelo Ngcawuzele said, "We have come a long way".

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.