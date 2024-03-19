South Africa: Eikenhof Pump Station Outage Adds to Johannesburg's Water Woes - South African News Briefs - March 19, 2024

Eikenhof Pump Station Outage Adds to Johannesburg's Water Woes

The Eikenhof pump station experienced another outage suspected to be caused by a lightning strike at the Orlando substation in Soweto on Monday night, adding to the ongoing water problems in parts of Johannesburg for over two weeks, reports News24. Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda stated that technical teams from City Power, Johannesburg Water, and Rand Water are investigating the cause and impact of the trip. This follows a previous two-week water outage caused by three power failures at Eikenhof, initially triggered by a lightning strike at a City Power substation supplying the pump station. As a result, water flow to various areas including Johannesburg, Rand West, Mogale City, Rustenburg, Merafong, and some mines was affected. To address the city's deteriorating water infrastructure, the City of Johannesburg has proposed an infrastructure development plan to be presented to the council in May. This plan aims to establish regulations ensuring future infrastructure replacement and maintenance.

New Confession Implicates Kelly Khumalo in Senzo Meyiwa Murder

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria heard further damning allegations against singer Kelly Khumalo regarding her alleged involvement in the murder of Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, reports IOL. Accused two, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, provided a second confession statement implicating Khumalo and others in the crime. Ntanzi detailed how he and his accomplices went to Khumalo's house, where a scuffle with Meyiwa resulted in the fatal shooting. He claimed Khumalo directed the attacker and threatened him afterward. The trial continues with ongoing revelations.

Saldanha Bay Search for Missing Girl Continues After 5th Arrest

Joshlin Smith's disappearance in Saldanha Bay has reached a somber one-month mark, with the arrest of Lourencia Lombaard marking the latest development in the case, reports News24. Lombaard, along with four others, faces charges of kidnapping and trafficking, yet there's been no sign of the six-year-old. Despite Lombaard's court appearance and a previous confession, details remain scarce, leaving the community on edge. As investigations continue, the case underscores the urgency for answers, with the search for Joshlin persisting amidst mounting speculation and public scrutiny. Community leaders emphasize the need for patience and restraint, allowing authorities space to conduct a thorough investigation.

