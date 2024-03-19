Zimbabwe: Warriors Arrive in Malawi for Four Nations Tournament

ZIMBABWE senior men's football team on Monday arrived in Malawi for the invitational four nations tournament.

The tournament will see Zimbabwe competing with Zambia, Kenya and hosts Malawi.

Scheduled to kick off on Thursday, the games will run until the 26th of March.

Zimbabwe will be led by Norman Mapeza who was appointed interim head coach for the tournament assisted by Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Takesure Chiragwi.

A troop of local players led by Mapeza and his technical team on Monday arrived in Malawi and the remaining foreign based players are expected to join camp on Tuesday.

The four nations is focused on giving game time to the competing teams during the FIFA international break week and it also gives room for junior football development as every participating nation will have an under 20 team also competing.

Warriors Squad

Local based players - Emmanuel Jalai, Kevin Moyo, Junior Makunike, Martin Mapisa, Peter Muduhwa, Donovan Bernarsld, Walter Musona.

Foreign based players - Teenage Hadebe (Tumosan Konyaspor, Turkey), Joey Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday, UK), Gerald Takwara (Ohod FC, Saudi Arabi), Daniel Msendami (Jwaneng Galaxy, Botswana).