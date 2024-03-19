Tunisia: President Kais Saied Stresses Need to Swiftly Develop New Legislation in Many Fields

In a meeting with Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani at Carthage Palace on Monday, President Kais Saied stressed the need to speed up the drafting of new legislation in many areas, as many laws are in dire need of a thorough overhaul.

"Those who are called upon to implement these laws often use them as an excuse to keep things as they are, as any revolution in the world cannot achieve its goals with the laws that were in place before it occurred," Saied was quoted as saying in a presidency statement.

"Today's conflict is between the lobbies that have infiltrated all branches of the state and are working by all means through their networks to abuse the people and even undermine civil peace," the President of the Republic stressed during the meeting, which focused on the progress of the government's work and the draft laws and regulations that will be submitted to the next Cabinet meeting.

"The Tunisian people have shown an unprecedented level of awareness and know very well who wants to abuse them in their daily life," he stressed.

Saied said that all state bodies should work in harmony and complement each other, adding that the government should be made up of a harmonious team that implements the policies set by the President of the Republic.

He also addressed frozen projects or those that have been in the works for years and then stalled under false pretexts, such as the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Hospital in Kairouan, for which funds were allocated in 2017, but the tenders were opened only in the past few days, seven years after this project was announced.

"This is not only the case of this hospital, but many other projects have either not been started or have been started and then stopped, or what has been done has turned into rubble or a garbage dump," the President of the Republic noted.

He stressed that "officials who sum up the country in procedures and files and then put the laws they have passed in their briefcases and then in their pockets and take them abroad have no place in the state and are unworthy of any responsibility in it".