Zimbabwe: Anti-Drug Abuse Campaign Group Applauds Government Over CBD Liquor Store Ban

The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in Zimbabwe (SAAPA ZW) has hailed the recent decision by the Zimbabwean government to halt the renewal of licenses for stand-alone bottle stores operating in the Central Business District (CBD) of Harare saying the move is a significant step towards promoting public health and safety in the country.

In a press statement released on Sunday, SAAPA ZW emphasized the necessity of evidence-based alcohol policies to safeguard the well-being of citizens.

"As we applaud the closure of stand-alone bottle stores, we urge the government to urgently adopt a comprehensive alcohol policy that aligns with international best practices," SAAPA ZW representative Tungamirai Zimonte said.

The organization commended the government's action while urging for the adoption of a comprehensive alcohol policy aligned with international best practices.

SAAPA ZW highlighted two key elements for consideration by the government including the importance of incorporating the World Health Organization's (WHO) global strategy to reduce the harmful use of alcohol into the national policy framework as well as the adoption of the SAFER initiative which outlines priority areas for action to mitigate alcohol-related harm.

The alliance expressed readiness to collaborate with relevant government agencies, civil society organizations, and stakeholders to develop and implement evidence-based alcohol policies.

"We commend the government's commitment to maintaining order and protecting citizens from the potential harm associated with unregulated liquor outlets. Let us work together to build a Zimbabwe where the health and well-being of our people remain paramount," added Zimonte.

The decision to discontinue the renewal of licenses for stand-alone bottle stores in the CBD has received widespread support from various quarters, with many viewing it as a positive step towards curbing alcohol abuse and promoting public health and safety in the region.

Harare Mayor, Councilor Jacob Mafume said the measure should be extended to residential areas arguing that liquor stores have contributed to drug menace and moral decay.

"This is a welcome development .The measure needs to extend to the residential areas.The many liquor stores have contributed to the drug menace and moral decay," said Mafume.