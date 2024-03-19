Uganda: NRM Plans Online Registration for Diaspora

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has announced plans to establish a website for online registration to cater for Ugandans living abroad.

According to the ruling party, the move is part of its future plans of focusing on data digitisation and structural election preparations, all aimed at expanding the party's membership database.

This was revealed by the party secretary general, Richard Todwong as he officially concluded the display and registration of party members following a five-day nationwide exercise.

Todwong expressed satisfaction with the process, noting a significant influx of new members eager to join the ranks of the party.

He made the comments while addressing journalists from his residence in Nwoya District today.

He extended gratitude to party members and Ugandans at large for their unwavering support throughout the noble exercise.

The registration exercise, running from March 13 to 17, was spearheaded by the NRM secretariat. Todwong thanked party members and Ugandans for their support during the noble exercise.

"We registered an exceptionally high turnout across various regions, including Ankole, Bunyoro, Acholi, Kigezi, West Nile, and Rwenzori sub-regions," he said.

"This overwhelming participation underscores our members' commitment to the party," Todwong remarked. Todwong said the exercise has helped in reawakening party structures and reminded members of their pivotal role in party building.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It has been heartening to witness the entire country mobilized and actively involved."

Reflecting on the party's inception as a grassroots movement, Todwong underscored its enduring relevance and significance in Uganda's political landscape.

He particularly acknowledged the enthusiastic involvement of the youth and women, recognising their pivotal contribution to shaping the party's trajectory.

Acknowledging challenges encountered during the registration process, particularly in areas marked by social and ethnic divisions, Todwong reassured the public of the party's commitment to resolving these issues.

"Efforts are underway to rectify discrepancies in local government data and ensure the inclusion of newly established villages," he said.

Going forward, the party will focus on data digitisation and structural election preparations.

Todwong announced plans to establish a website for online registration, catering to individuals living abroad.

He commended party members and staff for their dedication and hard work throughout the registration exercise, and expressed confidence in the integrity of the party's register and urged all Ugandans to actively participate in shaping the NRM's future.

Hajjat Medina Naham Ojale, director of administration and finance, affirmed the successful conclusion of the registration exercise, emphasising its pivotal role in updating and expanding the party's membership database.