Mozambique: Starting in the Rain

Various delays and law changes forced the start of registration in the rainy season. In Manhiça district, Maputo province, the day was marked by difficulties in access to some administrative posts after the passage of the moderate tropical storm “Filipo”. According to STAE–Manhiça, Calanga, Ilha Josina Machel and Xinavane are the most affected administrative posts. Early on Thursday morning (14 March) two STAE vehicles broke down when they were taking brigade members and their material to the registration posts.

In Chimoio, Manica province, heavy rain fell on Friday afternoon, forcing the early closure of the registration post at the Tarangapasso EPC. The post operates in a cottage with a leaky roof. Drops of rain began to fall inside the room where registration was under way. Fearing damage to the equipment, the brigade members decided to interrupt the registration. There was no queue for registration. Only 3 voters were turned away..