Mozambique: Delayed Start in Cabo Delgado

Wars and heavy rain earlier this month delayed the start of registration in Cabo Delgado.

On the first day of the voter registration, all the posts in Ibo district were closed, without any sign of registration activity in the district. The electoral civic education campaign has not yet been launched, although the civic education agents have been trained. To date the brigade members have not been trained. The doors of the STAE and CNE offices were closed due to the waves of terrorist attacks.

In Namuno district, the lack of transport to distribute electoral material is hindering the registration. On Friday (15 March) the brigade members were sitting underneath cashew trees waiting for transport to their places of work outside the town.

In Namuno town, the brigade members lamented the disorganisation of STAE. In the town, three of the four brigades are operating, in the Santa Maria of Namuno Secondary School, the Napito EPC, and the Cumone B EPC. In the Namihuro EPC, registration has not begun because the machine jammed and has been taken away.

In Montepuez, registration did not begin due to lack of transport for the brigade members and the electoral material. STAE in Montepuez district was obliged to dispense with the technical staff. Its known that, even with the arrival of the necessary vehicles, the registration will be held up because access roads to some places are impassable due to the heavy rains that have fallen in the region.

Only Friday afternoon did the registration machine for the Muripa EPC arrive from Montepuez

Torrential ran in the afternoon caused a poor turnout of voters at the registration posts in Nangade town.

At the Rovuma 2 EPC and Lilondo, in Mueda, the computer equipment was installed late.

Our correspondents report difficulties in starting the registration in Quissanga and Mocímboa da Praia, districts affected by terrorist attacks.

In Pemba city and Chiure town, where there had been municipal elections, most of the registration posts were completely empty, without any voters. In Chiure we visited Nahavara, Muajaja2, Namiciri, Kuphe and Micone. The machine that was broken down at the Chiure-Sede EPC has now been repaired.