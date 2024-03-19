Mozambique: Normality in Other Provinces

Maputo City — By 09.00 Maputo city registered few new voters. There were none at Quisse Mavota Secondary School, Maxaquene EPC, the Faculty of Sport and Physical Education of the Eduardo Mondlane University (UEM), Coop EPC, the field near the CRPS, and at the Estrela Vermelha Secondary School. Brigade members just talked among themselves.

In the post at the Maputo Industrial Institute, an hour after opening, just one voter had been registered. At the Kurhula EPC, two voters had registered.

At the registration post in the Zimpeto National Stadium, by 09.00 there was no registration, because of a lack of a table on which to put the material.

Maputo Province

Again, districts with municipalities saw few people registering. At the Zintava EPC, in Marracuene district, by 14:40 one person had registered. At the Abel Jafar EPC, also in Marracuene, two people had registered by the same time.

At brigade 126, in the Mabasso–Relento post, in Matola-Rio, in Boane, by 09.00 no voters had registered. It was the same at the post in the Machauchau-Relento creche.

Inhambane province

In Vilankulo, where Renamo unexpectedly won municipal elections, registration posts were deserted. The team of observers visited 6 registration posts, Vilanculo-Sede Basic School (just one voter so far), the Gamela Basic School (1 voter), 16 June EPC (no voters), the Mucoque Secondary School (no voters) and the 18 April EPC (no voters).

At the Doane Secondary School, brigade number 443, Post 779, the brigade members have problems handling the machines. It takes a long time to register just one voter.

Nampula province

In the posts at the Nacala Secondary School and the 7 April EPC, which used to operate with two (2) Mobile-ID computers each, just one Mobile was allocated to each post. This will make it impossible to update the voters who have lost voter cards that were registered on the Mobiles that have not been allocated.

In Murrupula district, in the six registration posts in the district capital, the registration was characterised by a high voter turnout and by great flexibility shown by the brigade members. It took between three and five minutes to register each voter.

At the Malema sede EPC, the Eduardo Nihia Secondary School, the Nioce EPC, and the Cahunha EPC, our correspondents report a normal scenario. But on the outskirts of the town, and in the localities the brigades were slow in typing data, taking between 30 and 45 minutes per voter.