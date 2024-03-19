Zimbabwe: 5 Teachers Perish As Toyota Aqua, Haulage Truck Crash

Five teachers from Munyati Primary School situated a few kilometres outside Kwekwe perished in a horrific road traffic accident on Friday afternoon.

The victims were travelling aboard a Toyota Aqua which was involved in the horrific road traffic accident along the Harare-Bulawayo highway.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident on X.

"The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which five people were killed when a Homan Sino truck with two passengers on board was involved in a head on collision with a Toyota Aqua vehicle with five passengers on board at the 191 kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo road on March 15, 2024 at around 1500 hours.

Police identified the victims as Tsungirirai Joe (57) of Munyati, Mitchell Maticha (22) of Kwekwe, Stabile Nothando Moyo (33) of Kwekwe, Everjoice Ngwenya (38) of Kwekwe and Lesley Mugwidi (29) of Kwekwe.

"The bodies of the victims were taken to Kwekwe General Hospital for post mortem," Nyathi said.

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) expressed its commiseration to the bereaved families.

"We mourn the passing on of 5 teachers from Munyati Primary School whose lives were claimed by a road accident. May their dear souls rest in peace. Condolences to families of the deceased and the learners who were looking up to them," ARTUZ wrote on X.