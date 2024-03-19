Ethiopia: Private Operators Vow to Modernize Transport, Logistics

17 March 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Private operators expressed commitment to apply a game changing approach to ensure modern transport and logistics service.

Recently, the Ethiopian Maritime Authority (EMA) awarded licenses to three privately-owned operators namely Tikur Abay Transport, Panafric Global PLC and Cosmos S.C.

Panafric Global Logistics CEO, Elizabeth Getahun told The Ethiopian Herald that the private sector involvement would play a pivotal role in ensuring efficient logistics service in the country.

As to her, Panafric will help modernizing and increasing quality of the logics sector to improve customer satisfaction through joining hands with concerned bodies. Apart from saving time and cost, multimodal transport service would help to share experience, technology, and knowledge, she stressed.

"We (the Panafric) are proud to receive the award and join in the multimodal transport system certified by the Ethiopian Maritime Authority. It is taking huge responsibility to put endeavor in modernizing the logistic system through closing infrastructure gap and online service limitations with combined effort," she added.

Elizabeth further stated that her company has ties with foreign institutions which helps to boost business intelligence and coordination in the sector. Tikur Abay Transport and Logistics CEO, Seid Endrie said that his institution has over 30 years of experience in the field.

Seid added "We have adequate skilled human power, machines, and structure to facilitate the logistics service. The company provides shipping, forwarding and terminal services. For instance, the company has 700 vehicles to run the business."

He underscored that the multimodal system will play a pivotal role in reducing high cost of living, ensuring competitiveness, and bringing significant impact to the country's development.

BY MESERET BEHAILU

