Ethiopia: Bureau Working to Conserve Dandi Lake, Benefit Local Community

The Oromia Agriculture Bureau said consolidated basin development works are being done with a focus on protecting Dandi Lake from natural disasters and ensuring the local community's benefits.

Some 136 West Hararghe model farmers shared their experience in watershed development with fellow farmers living near the Dandi Lake in the West Shoa Zone.

Speaking at the occasion, the Bureau Head Getu Gemechu noted that consolidated efforts are underway to protect Dandi Lake from natural hazards and to maximize the local community's benefits from the natural splendor.

By giving special attention to the area around the lake, West Hararghe farmers were present at the place and shared their experiences. The exchange of experience was very fruitful.

Noting the impact of soil erosion on soil acidity and putting pressure on water bodies, Getu indicated strong watershed development activities are underway to protect the lake from natural disasters and ensure large-scale developments around it.

"Various vegetables and fruits will be planted in the terraces and basins built around the lake. The vegetables that will be planted can be a source of income for the local community besides protecting the natural appearance of the lake and the local ecosystem."

The bureau head also said that beekeeping activities will be done, which is a way to increase the lake's tourism income and extend the tourist's stay. "Farmers used to sow barley only once a year in the lakeside area and if the current development projects can be realized, it will benefit the farmers in doubling the income they get before."

At the state level, Oromia is planning to construct 1.2 million km of terraces in 6,465 watersheds, and so far 1.1 million km of terraces have been constructed. Watershed development not only increases the production and productivity of the farmers, but also helps to protect water resources and to find areas free of contact for cattle grazing.

Having been created by a volcano, Dandi Lake and the surrounding area are vulnerable to soil erosion, the West Shewa Zone Agriculture Office Head Terfe Ararsa stated. He added, "To develop the area and protect the lake from destruction, strong watershed development is being done."

According to Terfe, the basin works will help to protect the natural beauty of the area and make the shore of the lake more attractive to tourists.