Ethiopia: Mint Striving to Make Digital Strategy Accessible, Inclusive

The government is striving to make digital 2025 strategy more accessible, inclusive and attainable,Ministry of Innovation and Technology (MInT) said.

Speaking with The Ethiopian Herald, MInTSenior Advisor Abiyot Bayu(PhD)stated that building digital ecosystem is one of the major areas given special priority in the digital 2025 strategy.

Despite the promising implementation phase, he said that the number of people that are engaged in digital system is limited given the total population. Mentioning inaccessibility of digital infrastructure and lack of adequate digital knowledge, Abiyot indicated that applying digital skilling strategy is crucialto curb these major challenges.

As part of the digital skilling strategy, the government has been undertaking activities to sensitize students, employees and those who are out of both schools and jobs through implementing various strategies.

While the Ministry of Innovation is closely working with the Ministry of Education in implementing the national digital skill framework, other concerned institutions have also already started supporting startups and workers, he noted.

However, he underlined that addressing those members of the community who are out of school and job is a bit challenging and MInT is striving to engage them using various means.

Despite the challenges, the implementation of digital Ethiopia 2025 is at promising stage, he said. One of such indicators, as to him, isthe building of huge digital infrastructure which led the increasein digital payment, telecom infrastructure (two telecom operators), and the expansion of E-commerce.

Data and internet users of Ethio-telecom have reached 36million. Digital payment has reached over 30,000 while 40 e-commerce digital platforms have been made available, he added.

Similarly,Abiyot stated majority of public services such as public procurement, trade licensing, revenue and tax collection services are being delivered through digital platforms.

On the other hand, the Advisor emphasized that that the more digitalization is expanded, it comes with costs. Thus, addressing its side effects like disinformation, cyber-attacks, defamation, among others is vital.

Hence, besides sensitizing the society, ensuring the proper implementation of computer crime and other related laws is also essential. Given the number of total population, those who are engaged in digital platforms are very limited, thus it needs huge financial investment.

He further highlighted that apart from engaging majority of the community and making the digital system more inclusive, MInT is performing various activities to embrace all societies to benefit from digital economy.

BY BETELHEM BEDLU