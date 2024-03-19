East Africa: Int'l Community Must Heed Ethiopia's Seaport Demand

- The East African region port deal should be given global emphasis considering its greater significance to the entire Horn of Africa (HoA) region, the former US diplomat said.

Former Assistant Secretary of State for Africa and currently Texas Tech University Professor Emeritus Tibor Nagy said that Ethiopia's port quest and reached agreements should be supported by the global world as it would have a great potential to spur economic development and safeguard peace and security in the entire region.

The diplomat further remarked that the pact is also a significant monumental milestone towards addressing security related issues in the neighboring as well as in the Red Sea routes. He said: "Ethiopia, with close to about 130 million people, is the world's most populous landlocked nation has long been struggling for access to holding ports."

Besides Eritrea and Djibouti, he said that the country (Ethiopia) also borders four other coastal polities which include Sudan, Kenya, Somalia, and Somaliland. Unfortunately, it has long been depended on Djibouti as its single port with one road and railroad to move imports and exports.

He also indicated that the proposed port deal between Ethiopia and Somaliland is still at the aspirational Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) stage with many details to be defined, the general framework will benefit both. "If the project is realized, it would have far-reaching security and economic benefits," he emphasized.

Moreover, he illustrated that the presence of a professional Ethiopian navy to the Red Sea would improve stability in a critically important waterway jeopardized by piracy and other disruptions. In a similar vein, some other coastal countries would benefit economically if more shipping transits their water way, he asserted.

The diplomat expressed optimism on diversifying ports and an efficient transit corridor that would be a significant economic boost to the region and offer additional ways to bring relief supplies into countries that frequently suffer from humanitarian disasters.