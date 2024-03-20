Zimbabwe: 280 Zimbabweans Deported From South Africa

19 March 2024
The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwean authorities at Beitbridge Border Post have early this morning received 280 undocumented migrants who were deported from South Africa last night.

South Africa deported the 280 Zimbabweans who were being held at Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp.

The deportation follows an escape from the centre by an undisclosed number of inmates which forced authorities in South Africa to quicken the deportation of the Zimbabweans.

An immigration source at the border confirmed the arrival of the undocumented migrants in Zimbabwe.

Those deported would have either breached immigration laws such as overstaying resulting in the cancellation of their permits or crossing borders without valid travel documents.

