South Africa: Zuma Urges Election Win to Oust 'Cruel' Ruling Party Leaders - South African News Briefs - March 20, 2024

Zuma Urges Election Win to Oust 'Cruel' ANC Leaders Amid MK Party Legal Clash

Former African National Congress president Jacob Zuma rallied supporters of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party in Bloemfontein, urging them to win elections and reclaim the ANC from what he termed "cruel" leaders, reports News24. Zuma's address occurred amid an Electoral Court hearing on the ANC's bid to declare the MK Party's registration unlawful. Zuma promised to purge the ANC of undesirable elements and restore the party's legacy once he assumed power. The ANC's objection to the MK Party's registration was met with accusations of tardiness and political maneuvering, with both sides engaging in a legal battle over jurisdiction and urgency. Meanwhile, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said that the ANC's determination to protect its legacy and trademarks, characterizing the MK Party as a gathering of individuals opposing the party's renewal. The dispute is set to continue in the Durban High Court over copyright infringement.

Parliament Grapples with Speaker's Absence Amid Corruption Allegations

Despite National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's absence from Parliament due to her Johannesburg home being raided following allegations of accepting bribes during her time as the minister of defence, parliamentary proceedings continued as usual, reports News24. Opposition parties called for her resignation, citing concerns about Parliament's integrity. Mapisa-Nqakula maintained her innocence and cooperated with investigators during the raid. Meanwhile, during the parliamentary session, President Cyril Ramaphosa faced questions regarding the Speaker's absence and allegations, with the Democratic Alliance calling attention to broken promises on lifestyle audits and allegations of corruption within the government. The investigation into Mapisa-Nqakula's alleged corruption poses significant challenges to her position and political career, putting pressure on Parliament to act. Despite previous controversies during her tenure as defence minister, including allegations of improper conduct and misuse of government resources, the ANC has yet to comment on the recent raid.

South Africa Seeks Extradition of AKA Murder Suspects from Eswatini

South African Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has approved and forwarded an extradition request for Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, popularly known as AKA, murder suspects Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande and Malusi Dave Ndimande from Eswatini, reports TimesLIVE. This action follows the extradition treaty between South Africa and Eswatini as well as the Sadc protocol on extradition, both of which the countries are signatories to. Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri expressed readiness for cooperation with Eswatini authorities. The Ndimande brothers are implicated in the murder of AKA and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane in Durban in 2023, with their arrest occurring on February 24 in Eswatini. In South Africa, their co-accused face charges including conspiracy to commit murder, murder, possession of firearms and ammunition, and attempted murder.

