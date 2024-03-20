Malawi: Trouble in Mzimba West Constituency - People Want ACB Investigate Their MP for Substandard CDF Projects

19 March 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Member of Parliament for Mzimba south west Raymond Chatima Nkhata has come under fire from his constituents and ward councillors for allegedly implementing substandard projects using Constituency Development Fund.

A constituent Denis Mtonga, councillors Antony Dewe and Ronald Chavula on Tuesday asked ACB to investigate the projects which include teachers houses and a classroom block as they do not reflect the costs.

They sighted projects like a teacher's house at Kamombwe school (pictured)whose roofing costed K10 million, a building at Kapopo heath center whose roofing costed K15 million, a classroom block at Kathete which cost K26 million.

But the legislator says the allegations are meant to tarnish his image and has welcomed the call for ACB to investigate any wrong doing in the CDF projects.

Meanwhile chairperson for the Mmbelwa district council Morgan Tembo says the council should also be blamed for the substandard projects in Mzimba attributing this to lack of proper monitoring and supervision.

