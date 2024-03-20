Rwanda: Samuel Gueulette - the Rwandan Footballer Making Waves in Belgium's Lower League

19 March 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Raal La Louviere, a standout team in the Belgian third tier this season, has garnered an impressive record in their league campaign.

With 20 wins, 5 draws, and only one loss in 26 games, they have accumulated 63 points, firmly securing the top spot in the Belgian 1st National League.

ALSO READ: Gueulette ready to impress ahead of Mozambique decider

Central to Raal's success this season is Rwandan international Samuel Marie Gueulette. The 23-year-old midfielder has featured in 25 of Raal's league fixtures, serving as the linchpin around which the team operates. Raal enjoyed an unbeaten streak of 25 games before a narrow 2-1 defeat to Heist in week 26 on March 16.

Born in Kigali on May 19, 2000, to a Belgian father and a Rwandan mother, Gueulette boasts a rich footballing pedigree, having previously plied his trade for Gent, Roeselare, AFC Tubize, and now Raal La Louviere. His international career has seen him progress from the Rwanda U20s to the senior national team.

This season has witnessed Gueulette's stellar performance, with Raal's manager Frederic Taquin deploying him in a defensive midfield role, anchoring the team's midfield and initiating attacks from deep.

In his new role as a defensive midfielder, Gueulette has played a pivotal part in Raal's solid defensive record, conceding just 12 goals while contributing significantly to their attacking prowess, with 59 goals scored in 26 games.

Reflecting on the season, Gueulette expressed his satisfaction with his performances, adding that he wants to continue with his good form and help the team win a trophy this season.

"The 2023/24 season has been great. We had a good start and have been able to maintain our form throughout." He added, "Personally, I've embraced my role as a number 6, protecting the defense and initiating our offensive plays. I'm glad to contribute to the team's success."

While the holding midfield position isn't Gueulette's natural role--he typically operates as a box-to-box midfielder--he has adapted admirably, relishing the defensive responsibilities while still contributing to Raal's attacking endeavors.

Raal is poised to secure promotion to the Belgian Challenger Pro League, sitting comfortably atop the table with a considerable gap of 22 points between them and third-placed Hoogstraten, with ten games remaining in the season.

Gueulette's outstanding form bodes well for the Rwandan national team, managed by Torsten Frank Spittler. In Spittler's tenure, the defensive midfield position has been crucial, and Gueulette's proficiency in this role could prove invaluable in upcoming fixtures, including the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Having made his senior debut for the Amavubi on June 4, 2021, in a friendly against the Central African Republic, Gueulette's consistency and performance merit serious consideration from the national team coach as they prepare for crucial qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.