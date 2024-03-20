Raal La Louviere, a standout team in the Belgian third tier this season, has garnered an impressive record in their league campaign.

With 20 wins, 5 draws, and only one loss in 26 games, they have accumulated 63 points, firmly securing the top spot in the Belgian 1st National League.

Central to Raal's success this season is Rwandan international Samuel Marie Gueulette. The 23-year-old midfielder has featured in 25 of Raal's league fixtures, serving as the linchpin around which the team operates. Raal enjoyed an unbeaten streak of 25 games before a narrow 2-1 defeat to Heist in week 26 on March 16.

Born in Kigali on May 19, 2000, to a Belgian father and a Rwandan mother, Gueulette boasts a rich footballing pedigree, having previously plied his trade for Gent, Roeselare, AFC Tubize, and now Raal La Louviere. His international career has seen him progress from the Rwanda U20s to the senior national team.

This season has witnessed Gueulette's stellar performance, with Raal's manager Frederic Taquin deploying him in a defensive midfield role, anchoring the team's midfield and initiating attacks from deep.

In his new role as a defensive midfielder, Gueulette has played a pivotal part in Raal's solid defensive record, conceding just 12 goals while contributing significantly to their attacking prowess, with 59 goals scored in 26 games.

Reflecting on the season, Gueulette expressed his satisfaction with his performances, adding that he wants to continue with his good form and help the team win a trophy this season.

"The 2023/24 season has been great. We had a good start and have been able to maintain our form throughout." He added, "Personally, I've embraced my role as a number 6, protecting the defense and initiating our offensive plays. I'm glad to contribute to the team's success."

While the holding midfield position isn't Gueulette's natural role--he typically operates as a box-to-box midfielder--he has adapted admirably, relishing the defensive responsibilities while still contributing to Raal's attacking endeavors.

Raal is poised to secure promotion to the Belgian Challenger Pro League, sitting comfortably atop the table with a considerable gap of 22 points between them and third-placed Hoogstraten, with ten games remaining in the season.

Gueulette's outstanding form bodes well for the Rwandan national team, managed by Torsten Frank Spittler. In Spittler's tenure, the defensive midfield position has been crucial, and Gueulette's proficiency in this role could prove invaluable in upcoming fixtures, including the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Having made his senior debut for the Amavubi on June 4, 2021, in a friendly against the Central African Republic, Gueulette's consistency and performance merit serious consideration from the national team coach as they prepare for crucial qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho.