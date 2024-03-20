Zimbabwe: Top Prosecutor Appointed Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission Boss

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed prosecutor Michael Reza chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) with immediate effect.

Reza fills the vacancy left by former chairperson, Loice Matanda Moyo who was recently appointed the Prosecutor General of Zimbabwe.

The Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and cabinet, Martin Rushwaya said Reza has vast experience in the field of crime.

"He has also undergone training in the handling of money laundering and asset forfeiture in South Africa, Botswana and Malawi under the sponsorship of the United Nations Organ on Drugs and Crime. Mr. Reza possesses vast experience in criminal investigations and prosecution and has handled corruption cases at the highest level.

"He has prosecuted serious crimes in the country's Courts for over a decade," he said.

Reza holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of South Africa and a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from the Midlands State University.

Some of the cases he prosecuted include the case of Robert Martin Gumbura who was jailed for rape.

The latest widely publicised case was the case of opposition politician Tendai Biti who was convicted of verbal assault.