Zimbabwe: 'Gold Mafia' Figure Rushwaya Arrested After Defrauding Foreign Investors of U.S.$1.5 Million, Namedropping 'Uncle' Mnangagwa

New Zimbabwe
Henrietta Rushwaya
20 March 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe Mining Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya has been arrested after allegedly duping Indian investors US$1 million in a botched mining transaction.

She is due to appear in court Wednesday after spending Tuesday night in police custody.

Rushwaya is accused of attempting to sell three mines she does not own to Dubai investors after flying there to meet the prospective buyers.

One of the mines reportedly owned by her uncle President Emmerson Mnangagwa was sold for US$1 million and for another, she allegedly received a deposit of US$500 000.

ZRP assistant commissioner confirmed her arrest, "Henrietta Rushwaya is assisting police with investigations following a report made by a certain complainant in relation to a purported mining transaction. So far investigations are in progress and these are the details we can release as of now".

Last year Rushwaya was convicted after attempting to smuggle 6kgs gold to Dubai. She was fined US$ 5,000 and handed a wholly suspended three-year jail sentence.

She was a central figure in Al Jazeera's docu-series Gold Mafia which exposed how Zimbabwe's gold was being smuggled out of the country by senior public office bearers.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.