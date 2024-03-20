East Africa: Ethiopia Records Progress in Becoming Regional Power Hub

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia is widely investing in power generation and infrastructural development to become energy hub in Eastern Africa, Ministry of Water and Energy (MoWE) said.

Approached by the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) MoWE Minister Eng. Habtamu Itefa said that efforts are underway to make Ethiopia a power hub in East Africa through expanding infrastructure and supplying green energy.

For him, exporting green energy to east African countries emboldens the social bonds among Ethiopians and other citizens in neighboring countries such as Sudan, South Sudan, Kenya, Somalia, Djibouti and Eritrea.

Ethiopia has been mainly working to supply energy by generating power from water, wind solar and other sources as it is one of the means to interconnect the region, he said, adding that energyexport is poisedto ensure power accessibility of all of neighboring countries.

So far, Eng. Habtamu stated that Ethiopia is exporting power to Sudan, Kenya and Djibouti and exerting maximum efforts to meet Kenya's ever-increasing power demand.

According to him, South Sudan requested for power supply and Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the two countries and resource mobilization activities are underway for implementation.

So far, Ethiopia reached agreements with East African nations to supply hydropower, a preferable form of energy for attracting industries as it never pollutes the environment, the Minister indicated.

The country has a commendable relation with neighboring countries and would work to transfer power to others including Kenya and Tanzania, he stated.

"The already started infrastructure development activities to connect the region via energy are in good position. Due emphasis has been given for these tasks. The current power generation would be doubled when the Abbay dam construction completed," he said.

The completion of the dam would have great contribution to export abundant powerto neighboring countries while enablingEthiopiato earn better foreign currency, he underscored.